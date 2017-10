Wynonna Judd and her band, The Big Noise, are making a stop in Omaha as part of their Roots & Revival Tour. Highlighting a 33-year long career, the tour will glimpse into the past and future of Wynonna’s music. The Omaha Performing Arts will be hosting the group at the Holland Performing Arts Center on October 12. The Roots & Revival Tour aims to gives audiences a dose of nostalgia, comedy, and heartfelt music. Tickets start at $35, and are available at TicketOmaha.com.

