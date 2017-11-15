You Had to Be There w/ Ryan de la Garza

Tickets: $5

18+ / Doors at 7pm

You Had to Be There w/ Ryan de la Garza is a live comedy show that features stand up comedians and improv performers interacting with random strangers via webcam resulting in hilariously unpredictable exchanges. The show has quickly become an audience favorite and was recently featured at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Crom Fest, and the Savage Henry Comedy Festival. It's highly improvisational and always full of surprises. Belly laughs are guaranteed. Nudity is a strong maybe.

https://youtu.be/LEDGufHSVlE