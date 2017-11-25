Young Artists' Holiday Market

We're celebrating Small Business Saturday and the work of our young neighborhood artists by hosting a holiday market on November 25th from 10am-1pm. Young artists will have an opportunity to sell hand made holiday gifts that they will create during our next two art classes.

We invite you and your young artists to join us for our next two DPNA Meeting Art Classes, even if you have'nt been before, to create work and be a part of our Holiday Market. The dates for these classes are October 11th & November 8th from 7pm-8:15pm at the Sheet Metal Worker's Hall on 24th and Deer Park BLVD.

The young artists will also receive a special professional art lesson on the day of the market, and be given small gift certificates to Oracle Art Supply to purchase take-home supplies to make a special gift for a loved one, practice budgeting for an art project, and support a local small business.

We hope you and your family can join us for this event!