Youth Fall Cleanup

Each fall, Keep Omaha Beautiful conducts a large-scale cleanup event in which local youth groups pick up litter and recyclable items from Omaha neighborhoods, schoolyards, parks, trails, and dam sites. Participants receive fun incentives from local businesses and a letter of commendation from Mayor Jean Stothert.

This year, the event is scheduled for the weekend of October 20th-22nd. Groups are only expected to participate on one of the three days, and they are expected to choose the date and time of their cleanup. Registration deadline is Friday, October 13. If you would like to register a group or an individual, please complete the form on our website or call us at 402.444.7774.

Youth who would like to participate but do not have a group to volunteer with can join Keep Omaha Beautiful & Baxter Subaru's cleanup on Sunday, October 22 at 12 p.m. at Levi Carter Park.