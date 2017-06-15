/ Zach Quinn (PEARS) / Cap Gun Coalition +

A-13 Punk Rock and Black Heart Booking present...• The Homeless Gospel Choir - acoustic / folk / punk from Pittsburgh PA (Currently on tour with 68 & listener !!!)https://thehomelessgospelchoir.bandcamp.com/•

Zach Quinn / Zach Quinn - (front man of PEARS - the band) solo / acoustic / singer-songwriter from New Orleanshttps://soundcloud.com/newnoisemagazine/zach-quinn-infinite-sigh•

The Cap Gun Coalition - acoustic / folk / punk from Austin TXhttps://thecapguncoalition.bandcamp.com/• Danny Vigilante (Dan Stewart) - acoustic / punk. Danny will be playing songs from several bands that span his 20+ year music career. I've even been told there will be a PEGBOY cover

Not Ben Shin - acoustic / folk / punkhttps://notbenshin.bandcamp.com/releases at Lookout Lounge $8 adv / $10 day of show • ALL AGES • 8 PM ALSO! HUGE shout out to Dave Brown for sponsoring this (and other) shows! Helping keep punk rock alive in Omaha!!

The Homeless Gospel Choir - The Homeless Gospel Choir is the Woody Guthrie of the post-hope-pre-apocalypse world that we live in today. He’s personally charged to tear down greed, privilege, and complacency, and is armed with hard truths, humor, and a world view that every human could benefit from listening to.

Zach Quinn / Zach Quinn - “Collaborating with someone new can be a scary challenge, but when it’s with Joey Cape, the fear subsides quickly. The concept of the one week record produces such great results largely because of the immense vision that Joey has for songs. He’s seasoned and brilliant, and quite often saw through the fog when I couldn’t. He knew how to help me make my ideas songs we would be stoked to listen to. Hang ups lyrical or musical, Joey knew how to cut through them. I’ve never had this much fun making a record. I’m stoked for people to hear it.”