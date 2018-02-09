It’s Not the Length, It’s the Motion of the Picture

Considering our waning attention spans and the limitless distribution channels these days, it’s kind of bonkers that shorts aren’t bigger. That is to say, it’s confusing how tightly packaged creative content only seems to receive the main spotlight when the Academy Awards drags their problematic asses to the stage. So please read this as an official request for higher promotion of smaller flicks, especially given how strong they are this year. In the spirit of celebrating brevity, let’s get to reviewing the mini-movies that could have as many Oscars as Leonardo DiCaprio does by next month.

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

Hand-drawn animation is gorgeous, even if the subject here is basically a self-high-five. Kobe writes a dear John/love note to the game of basketball, which has left him on read ever since. It’s fine, and likely to win, but your enjoyment will depend on whether or not you yell “Kobe!” when you shoot a trash into a wastebasket.

Grade = C

Garden Party

Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

This luscious CGI ribbits and slorps its way through a decadent fiesta thrown by amphibians after something very bad happens to the owner of a Scarface-esque residence. Pretty, but light on narrative, if the thought of a fat frog getting stuck inside a jar while straining for macaroons does it for you, prepare to get your very specific itch scratched.

Grade = B

Lou

Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

This touching tale of a sentient pile of lost and found contents at an elementary school will have you asking questions like “How many times do these kids have recess in one day?” And “Is that monster thing going to eat a child?” But more likely “Can you hand me a tissue?” I’m a sucker for a reformed bully tale, especially one with clutter creatures.

Grade = A-

Negative Space

Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

Unconventional animation is bad-ass and never gets seen outside of the odd big corporation advertisement or weird GIFs you send to the group chat. This is meticulous stop-motion telling a very somber tone poem about loss, grief and the things we leave behind. I don’t know where in the program they’ll put this, but there’s a good chance that you’ll watch a fat frog wobble about and then be forced to contemplate your loved ones dying. See, that’s the joy of the short collections! Also, this is the best nominee and has zero chance of winning.

Grade = A

Revolting Rhymes

Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

Pushing the limits of what may be considered a “short,” this is the lengthiest and least creative nominee not personally written by Kobe Bryant. A fractured fairy tale that recounts the “real” events that happened with Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs, it’s cute but fancies itself to be clever. Had they truncated to about half the length, maybe it would have been a quality return on investment. Instead, I’m complaining about the running time of something that lasts about the same as an episode of The Good Place.

Grade = B-

Live-Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

Reed Van Dyk

Powerfully acted and impossibly tense, this snapshot of an unfolding school shooting suffers from one overwrought and very dangerous theme: the idea that it is the noblest of deeds for people of color to put themselves in harm’s way to protect white people. On their own, stories like this one play out like positive examples of kindness and humanity in the face of terror. Collectively, they reenforce a narrative that self-sacrifice for white salvation by members of oppressed communities is the expectation. Not the point of this well-crafted short, but important to remember any time these stories are told, especially when helmed by a white dude and the front-runner to win the Oscar.

Grade = B+

The Eleven O’Clock

Derin Seale, Josh Lawson

I love me a cheeky short. And this is a fully dropped pair of trousers exposing double-barrel cheekiness. A flustered psychiatrist meets a patient whose psychosis is that he believes himself to be a flustered psychiatrist. The verbal sparring is often downright old-school vaudevillian at times, and although the subject matter is silly and sleight, it’s also exceptionally crafted and clever.

Grade = A-

My Nephew Emmett

Kevin Wilson, Jr.

You’re not going to be able to dramatize some of the last moments of Emmet Till’s life without provoking a wealth of horrifying emotion. Told from the perspective of the uncle Emmet was visiting, this chilling and surprisingly beautiful work unpacks what must be some of the profoundest guilt any person has felt. The stinger at the end that shows the real footage of the main character packs a gut wallop I’m still feeling.

Grade = A-

The Silent Child

Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

Were it not for a spectacularly preachy final text that undercuts its message by yelling it at you, this tender tale of a young deaf girl with callous parents and a caring tutor may have been the best of the bunch. With a deft, light touch until that face-slap ending, the short resists the urge of turning this look at disability into exploitation. Plus, the lead actress (Rachel Shenton) is megawatt charismatic and should definitely have at least found her way into the BBC’s stable of 12 or so actresses they use for everything by now.

Grade = A-

Watu Wote/All of Us

Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen

Narrowly the best of an amazing crop of live-action shorts this year, this thriller is set in Kenya against the backdrop of Muslim vs Christian violence. Watching Muslims as perpetrators of violence is as exhausting as it is dangerously ignorant these days. Thankfully, this short seeks to shatter the binary depiction of Muslims as “bad” to the Christian “good,” with a moving conclusion likely to leave MAGA morons with the wrong message. Densely themed and emotionally complicated, this is one of the better shorts I’ve had a chance to ever screen.

Grade = A