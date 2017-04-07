Cutting Room for April

Every year, Film Streams brings an insanely hella cool movie person to Omaha for their annual fundraiser, Feature . You can tell it’s classy AF because they use Roman numerals, and they’re already up to Feature VII . This year, they have one of my all-time favorite humans, Julianne Moore , who belongs in every conversation of great acting and remains the low-key best part of The Big Lebowski. In advance of her appearance at Feature VII on April 24, Film Streams has unveiled a repertory series of her work, a list of films that should be called “The Oscars Are Illegitimate Until Julianne Moore Has a Few.” Starting with Far From Heaven the first week of April, the list includes Vanya on 42 nd Street, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, The Big Lewbowski, The Kids Are All Right, Children of Men, The End of the Affair, Safe and The Hours , along with Rosemary’s Baby and 3 Women , two films Moore selected for the series and from which she draws inspiration. Because of course she draws inspiration from Rosemary’s Baby because she’s perfect. That list has sci-fi, comedy, period pieces, dramedies and whatever Magnolia was. She’s a national treasure, and she’ll be in Omaha. Respond accordingly.

