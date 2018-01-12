Cutting Room

The best way to celebrate this upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t indulging in rabid capitalism via slashed prices on electronics nor referring to the places proud Americans immigrated from with curse words; it’s by going to Aksarben Cinema for a free screening of Selma brought in collaboration with the Empowerment Network! If you haven’t seen Ava DuVernay’s sublime historical drama, please don’t tell me who you voted for in the presidential election. But please do attend the screening at 2 pm on Monday, Jan. 15 (doors open at 1:30 pm) and make a donation to the Step Up Omaha Career Education and Employment Program for Youth . All jokey snark and smarm aside, Selma is a staggeringly beautiful testimony to the men and women who engaged in a fight for equality that is never-ending. Now, more than ever, is the time to remember the heroism of the past, the fragility of the future and the demands of tomorrow when it comes to racial justice.

for a free screening of brought in collaboration with the If you haven’t seen sublime historical drama, please don’t tell me who you voted for in the presidential election. But please do attend the screening at 2 pm on Monday, Jan. 15 (doors open at 1:30 pm) and make a donation to the . All jokey snark and smarm aside, Selma is a staggeringly beautiful testimony to the men and women who engaged in a fight for equality that is never-ending. Now, more than ever, is the time to remember the heroism of the past, the fragility of the future and the demands of tomorrow when it comes to racial justice. I like to keep things quippy, but I’m not quite sure how to flippantly inform you about a screening of Out of Frame: Unseen Poverty in the Heartland , which will be presented in collaboration with Together at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7 pm. Nothing about a documentary following four Omaha families dealing with impoverished life over the course of a year provokes laughter, other than the fact the most attention the forgotten poor have gotten in our city recently are measures designed to keep them off of our medians holding signs. To be clear, the laughter associated with legislating against the destitute in our city by punishing them for daring to make us pay attention to them is the saddest kind of laughter. Well, it’s the saddest kind of laughter not produced by a Big Bang Theory spinoff.

, which will be presented in collaboration with at on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7 pm. Nothing about a documentary following four Omaha families dealing with impoverished life over the course of a year provokes laughter, other than the fact the most attention the forgotten poor have gotten in our city recently are measures designed to keep them off of our medians holding signs. To be clear, the laughter associated with legislating against the destitute in our city by punishing them for daring to make us pay attention to them is the saddest kind of laughter. Well, it’s the saddest kind of laughter not produced by a Big Bang Theory spinoff. Thankfully, Film Streams does have some non-horrifyingly depressing, poverty-based fare in February as well! From Feb 3 to Mar 3, All About Almodóvar is the next offering in Courses , which are multiweek seminars led by Film Streams’ Education Director Dr. Diana Martinez . This series will explore the best of director Pedro Almodóvar , including Talk to Her, All About My Mother, The Skin I Live in, Volver and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown , or as they are known in an age where seemingly every man is a disgusting monster, “Women.” For more information on this really fascinating learning opportunity, head to their site at filmstreams.org.

does have some non-horrifyingly depressing, poverty-based fare in February as well! From Feb 3 to Mar 3, is the next offering in , which are multiweek seminars led by Film Streams’ Education Director . This series will explore the best of director , including and , or as they are known in an age where seemingly every man is a disgusting monster, “Women.” For more information on this really fascinating learning opportunity, head to their site at filmstreams.org. If you haven’t been keeping up with Quentin Tarantino news lately, I promise you that some guy in a bar has been waiting to tell you about it. Not only is QT allegedly finding a way to teleport the N-word into space, with a writer assigned to develop his secret Star Trek idea into a full movie, he’s also begun casting his untitled Charles Manson movie. So far, we’ve got Leonardo DiCaprio , which should come as no surprise given their work together on Django Unchained , in which D-Cap played a slave-owning psychopath. He’s not going to be Manson but a male TV actor, which shouldn’t provide much growing pains for him. Margot Robbie has been offered the role of Sharon Tate, presumably pending a foot inspection by Q-Tar, and the Manson role may supposedly go to either Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt , depending on which one of them wants an Oscar more.

news lately, I promise you that some guy in a bar has been waiting to tell you about it. Not only is QT allegedly finding a way to teleport the N-word into space, with a writer assigned to develop his secret idea into a full movie, he’s also begun casting his untitled Charles Manson movie. So far, we’ve got , which should come as no surprise given their work together on , in which D-Cap played a slave-owning psychopath. He’s not going to be Manson but a male TV actor, which shouldn’t provide much growing pains for him. has been offered the role of Sharon Tate, presumably pending a foot inspection by Q-Tar, and the Manson role may supposedly go to either or , depending on which one of them wants an Oscar more. If you’ve had a Starz subscription before, I’m thinking you’re coming back, as John Wick has a TV show in development there. The Continental will take the best feature of the gleefully violent film series, the hotel where assassins take their naps, and blow it up into an ongoing show. I know what you’re asking, and no, I don’t think any dogs will be hurt. As to your second question, because he’s an executive producer, there’s a good chance Keanu Reeves will take time away from being an ageless charmer to cameo now and again. Like I said, get your subscriptions ready.

Cutting Room provides breaking local and national movie news … complete with added sarcasm. Send any relevant information to film@thereader.com. Check out Ryan on Movieha!, a weekly podcast, catch him on the radio on CD 105.9 on Fridays at around 7:40 a.m. and on KVNO 90.7 on Wednesdays and follow him on Twitter.