Cutting Room for July

I spend more time at Aksarben Cinema than I do at any family member’s home. Honestly, I may be common-law married to the theater at this point, it’s hard to know. And speaking of family and Aksarben Cinema, their Family Fun Series is back! On Monday and Wednesday mornings at the crack of dawn (that’s 10 am, right?), the theater will show all-ages-friendly flicks for just $4, which includes a Junior Combo. They’ll be showing Trolls, The Secret Life of Pets, Rio 2, Penguins of Madagascar, The Peanuts Movie, Home, How to Train Your Dragon 2 and Sing. This is a great way to get the family out of the house during the summer months, so that your dogs can go back to gossiping about what they saw you Googling and your cats can resume advancing humanity’s final downfall.

Here's a thing: Just because I'm not interested in a thing or don't like a thing, that doesn't mean I don't appreciate that other people like a thing. Not that this has anything to do with the good folks at The Alamo Drafthouse hosting a screening of two Rob Zombie movies (House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects). There are two theaters screening the event on July 29 (head to drafthouse.com/omaha for more details), but the big news is that character actor Bill Moseley will be there for a meet-and-greet and Q-&-A and presumably other things with hyphens. If you love horror, you've seen Moseley a few times, and he's the kind of actor likely to share some bonkers stories. So even if I find the cinema of Sir Robert Zombie Esquire to be, shall we say, a wee bit "total garbage," the event is already massively popular, Moseley will be a blast and I hope those of you who like this thing have fun at the thing. Enjoy!

For all youse smarty pantses who like to make with the learnin', Film Streams is currently holding a 5-week seminar on The Hollywood Musical. As the genre typically makes me get both the heebies and the jeebies, I will not be attending. However, the idea of a deep dive into tropes and themes of a particular cinematic form is vastly intriguing. This is why I want to personally call your attention to the next seminar from the lovely smarty pantses, which will focus on Sirens of Cinema. That starts in September and is set to explore the women who helped shape the world of film in cinema's early era. For information on both, hit up the website (filmstreams.org/) or send me a postcard. I'll probably just redirect you to the website, but I like postcards.

The jury for Film Streams' 2017 Local Filmmakers Showcase would like to say "Hello." That is to say that the folks at Hello Holiday!, a bad-ass feminist fashion boutique, has been announced as the showcase jury this time out. These rad AF individuals include Megan Hunt (currently running for state legislature), Sarah Lorsung Tvrdik, Anna Rosenlof, Stephanie Diaz, Justine Ward and Jessica Mizaur. The submission deadline isn't until July 21, so you still have time to impress this cadre of cool women. Details for submission are on the website (filmstreams.org/). I'm not saying fashion-based puns will help your chances with these judges... For real, I'm not saying that, nobody likes puns.

Cutting Room provides breaking local and national movie news … complete with added sarcasm. Send any relevant information to film@thereader.com. Check out Ryan on Movieha!, a weekly podcast, catch him on the radio on CD 105.9 on Fridays at around 7:40 a.m. and on KVNO 90.7 on Wednesdays and follow him on Twitter.