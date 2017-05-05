Now that winter has winted, spring has sprung. I know this because Film Streams has two spring events for their Science on Screen series, or as the Trump administration calls it “Fiction on Film.” On Tuesday, May 9 at 7 pm, catch a screening of Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams . Well, it’s a movie he made called Dreams, not his actual dreams. We don’t have the technology to record those yet, and if we do, I do not volunteer to go first. Dr. Sanjay Singh , chair of the Department of Neurology at Creighton University School of Medicine, will participate in a discussion after the screening. If someone wants to ask him what it means that I keep having lucid dreams about David S. Pumpkins, I’d appreciate it. Then, on May 30 at 7 pm, The Man Who Fell to Earth will screen thanks to a team-up with The Nature Conservancy Nebraska and Aqua-Africa . The postshow discussion will include Mace Hack , State Director of the Nature Conservatory, and Buey Ray Tut , founder of Aqua-Africa. That latter organization has drilled numerous wells in Africa, saving thousands from disease and death. Also, it’s a Bowie movie! Bowie + Buey = Badass.

