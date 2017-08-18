Cutting Room

In an effort to prove all news these days need not be hot, horrid garbage, Aksarben Cinema is announcing free stuff! On Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 pm, the theater is hosting a free screening of Austin Found , which stars Linda Cardellini, Kirsten Schaal, Jaime Pressley, Craig Robinson and something called a “Skeet Ulrich.” There’s a pre-party that begins at 7 pm with a post-party next door at Dudley’s Pizza & Tavern . Folks, that’s a party sandwich with movie meat. Register for the event online here, because it will cost you no dollars, which is my favorite price point. Not enough free crap for you? Well howsabout another $0 movie experience?! Save the date for Sept. 18 because Aksarben Cinema is screening Inside You from writer/director Heather Fink . The film is about a couple who switch bodies after an encounter with a magical object. That’s right, this is not a drill, people: We’ve got a Freaky Friday alert! I mean, to be clear, the screening and Q&A with Fink are on a Monday. It’s just feels like Freaky Friday, which is not to be confused with a “Manic Monday” or a WTF Wednesday, which is where you see that it’s only Wednesday and say “WTF?”

