Cutting Room for November 2017

Nobody tell Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse (drafthouse.com/omaha) that Halloween ended in October. I mean it: If the holidays get to ignore all laws of time and seasonality, spooky-time is over the 32 nd of Never. To this end, on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 pm, you can see The Shining in the theater. A few years ago, I had the chance to do just that before engaging in a spirited debate about whether the book or movie was better for the Animus event , which is an annual fundraiser for the 1877 Society . I lost. Bad. But I did get a chance to publicly declare Stephen King overrated to a bunch of his fans, none of whom Misery-ed me, thank God. Anyway, this is maybe the best horror movie ever, and I love that it’s showing in November, when Thanksgiving arrives, as that is truly the most terrifying holiday.

