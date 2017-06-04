Cutting Room for June

Hear ye! Hear ye! That’s a weird expression. Doesn’t “ye” mean “you?” Why yell “Hear you! Hear you!” Whatever. Hear you! Hear you! Film Streams is now accepting submissions for its eighth(!!!) annual Local Filmmakers Showcase. You can submit using a computer doohickey here or you can send a Digital Video Disc (what I call a “DVD”) or flash drive and submission form to Film Streams, Attn: Dené Oglesby, P.O. Box 8485, Omaha, NE 68108. There’s no fee, but you won’t get your DVDs or flash drives returned to you, so don’t include gross stuff on those drives…or at least not gross stuff you want back. You have to be a resident of Nebraska or Iowa (in order to submit, not as a rule for life), and work that has screened outside of festivals for paying audiences aren’t considered. Gam-gam can have seen it, unless she paid you a silver dollar to watch. There’s also a Student Spotlight for elementary, middle and high-school students, a maximum of three submissions and a deadline of July 21, 2017. Head to filmstreams.org for details on the showcase (which is in October) and more fine print. Because, for real you guys, that print is fiiiiine.

