Cutting Room

If people still acknowledged that voicemail is a thing, mine would say “Sorry I missed your call, I’m likely at Aksarben Cinema . Come say hi.” Why, I was a regular back before the folks who run the place took over Dudley’s Tavern next door. Actually, I was a perma-resident before there was a Dudley’s Tavern next door... Thus, I’m willing to step a bit out of my movie-centric box to mention that on Friday (July 14) at 9 pm, Dudley’s is gonna make-a you laugh! They’re hosting the first leg of the Something to Say Tour , which will feature five Chicago-based comedians ( Brendon Lemon, Corey Wood, Matt Kennedy, John Norman and Tristan A. Smith ) for the grand price of free. I mean, you gotta buy food or drinks because it is a dining and drinking establishment, not a theater. It’s run by people who also run a theater, and it’s right next door to a theater, but it’s not a theater. And you have to pay for tickets to a theater anyway. You know what, just check out the event page for more details. Because the only way any of us are surviving the abject horror of reality in 2017 is laughter. And not crazy “oh God what now” laughter but, like, at jokes and stuff.

. Come say hi.” Why, I was a regular back before the folks who run the place took over next door. Actually, I was a perma-resident before there was a Dudley’s Tavern next door... Thus, I’m willing to step a bit out of my movie-centric box to mention that on Friday (July 14) at 9 pm, Dudley’s is gonna make-a you laugh! They’re hosting the first leg of the , which will feature five Chicago-based comedians ( and ) for the grand price of free. I mean, you gotta buy food or drinks because it is a dining and drinking establishment, not a theater. It’s run by people who also run a theater, and it’s right next door to a theater, but it’s not a theater. And you have to pay for tickets to a theater anyway. You know what, just check out the event page for more details. Because the only way any of us are surviving the abject horror of reality in 2017 is laughter. And not crazy “oh God what now” laughter but, like, at jokes and stuff. OMG, did you know that you can almost abbreviate Tango & Cash as Trash! I mean, it’d technically be “tash,” but that’s close enough. I mention because The Alamo Drafthouse is serving up some great trash at their Summer Junk Food Marathon on Saturday Aug. 12. You get Tango & Cash (or Tash, as the hip kiddos are callin’ it), Speed and Die Hard With a Vengeance , which is the second best Die Hard when it’s not racist. If you go, you get a T-shirt, a special junk food menu and can hear from the folks at the Junkfood Cinema podcast out of Austin. All of that is great but still can’t touch the nards of a wolfman, as on Friday Aug. 18, some of the cast from The Monster Squad will be there to celebrate the 30 th anniversary of the first movie I ever rented on VHS. I mean, they’re probably not celebrating me renting it from the glorious store “Beer, Cheese, Wine, Video” in Madison, Wisconsin in 1987 but the movie’s release in theaters in August of that year. There are shows at 7 pm and 8 pm, with meet & greets and Q&As for both shows. That’s good & fun and neat & awesome.

is serving up some great trash at their on Saturday Aug. 12. You get (or Tash, as the hip kiddos are callin’ it), and , which is the second best Die Hard when it’s not racist. If you go, you get a T-shirt, a special junk food menu and can hear from the folks at the Junkfood Cinema podcast out of Austin. All of that is great but still can’t touch the nards of a wolfman, as on Friday Aug. 18, some of the cast from will be there to celebrate the 30 anniversary of the first movie I ever rented on VHS. I mean, they’re probably not celebrating me renting it from the glorious store “Beer, Cheese, Wine, Video” in Madison, Wisconsin in 1987 but the movie’s release in theaters in August of that year. There are shows at 7 pm and 8 pm, with meet & greets and Q&As for both shows. That’s good & fun and neat & awesome. I’m old and going to die soon. This is the only thought entering my mind upon reading that, starting July 15 (and running through Aug. 17), Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a series of 10 films. You remember 10 years ago, right? Nobody but birds was tweeting and the Russian adversary with the biggest cultural footprint was still Ivan Drago. The Ten for Ten series features some of the biggest hits the theater has shown since it opened, including a recent one (Moonlight) and my favorite film ever: Beasts of the Southern Wild. On July 29, the theater will celebrate with free popcorn, free showings and giveaways. Head to the Web site to see all the show times, and join me in congratulating this amazing local institution that has brought vibrant art and important discussions to our little town. Huzzah, you magnificent cinematic bad-asses. Then, on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 pm, Film Streams is presenting a one-time screening of Floyd Norman: An Animated Life that will be followed by a Q&A with Floyd Norman…who I’m guessing had an animated life… The first African-American animator at Disney, Norman worked on Sleeping Beauty, 101 Dalmatians and The Jungle Book. If he doesn’t call on me during the Q&A, please ask him why if Gurgi from The Black Cauldron is real and if I can have him and why they kept using that one bear in all the Disney movies in the 60s and 70s. Also, Film Streams is finally announcing the start of the revolution! That is to say, their new repertory series Gender Revolt!: A Celebration of Queer Cinema runs Aug. 26 – Sept. 27 in collaboration with UNO’s Women’s and Gender Studies Program, with support by Sam Walker. Among the amazing films included in the collection are two of my absolute, all-time favorites: Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Pariah. In fact, on Sept. 19, from 6-9 pm at Muglife Coffee (2452 Harney St), the Nebraska Writer’s Collective is sponsoring a Gender Revolt! Poetry Slam and Open Mic Night in advance of the Pariah screening. Hit up filmstreams.org for show times. That’s an order. The films in this series are a window and a gateway. They are breathless and brilliant and demand to be watched.

Cutting Room provides breaking local and national movie news … complete with added sarcasm. Send any relevant information to film@thereader.com. Check out Ryan on Movieha!, a weekly podcast, catch him on the radio on CD 105.9 on Fridays at around 7:40 a.m. and on KVNO 90.7 on Wednesdays and follow him on Twitter.