Just as Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey marked a seminal movie event, Alexander Payne's Downsizing has milestone written all over it.

Kubrick's 1968 landmark inspired by writer Arthur C. Clarke's musings pushed special effects to new heights and gave sci-fi films higher standards to aspire to in terms of visuals and ideas. Now, a half-century from the release of that opus, Payne's putting final touches on his own bold vision of imaginative fiction.

The big budget, visual effects-laden Downsizing confronts relevant social, political, ecological issues. Only once previously, with Citizen Ruth's hot takes on abortion, has Payne been so thematically current. With its withering look at corporate greed, hyper consumerism, minority marginalization and ego-maniacal pitch men, Downsizing hits the zeitgeist on a global scale.

"It's a big movie," he said. "Not just the visual effects but the scope of the story with more of an episodic structure that spans many years and different locations."

Just as the late Kubrick made elaborate satiric observations on human frailties, so does Payne. Their films register cold for many, but there's more warmth there than you recall. Where 2001 is a speculative adventure about the role of extraterrestrial life on Earth and beyond, Downsizing's own meditation on what it means to be human remains firmly planted here.

Months away from its December theatrical release, Hollywood's curious to see what a filmmaker identified with intimate human comedies does with a picture of this scale. Ironically, for Payne to achieve a film about miniaturization he worked with a larger crew and budget, on more, bigger sound stages and in more practical locations than ever before. Locations spanned Los Angeles, Omaha, Toronto and Norway. Second-unit director Tracy Boyd traveled to South Korea, Malaysia, Morocco and Spain to accrue crucial montage footage.

Downsizing's every bit as ambitious as 2001 but both films are relatively simple at their core. Amid all its visual interstellar trappings, 2001 intimately rests on astronaut David Bowman's interior time-space journey.

Just as Kubrick distilled epoch events into an intimate tableaux, Payne distills human kind's hopes, fears, vagaries in the intersection of three people meeting in a strange new world. Paul (Matt Damon) is the Everyman mensch whose surreal ride from normal to small, from nobody to pioneer, we hitch onto. Goran (Christoph Waltz) is the Euro-trash hustler who befriends him. Ngoc Lang (Hong Chau) is the Vietnamese human rights activist who becomes his love interest.

To naturalistically realize the small world, Payne relied on visual effects supervisor Jamie Price. The former Industrial Light and Magic wizard oversaw artists from ILM and other companies in making micro humans more believable than ever seen before on screen. Pulling this off is critical because the film's entire vision hangs on audiences investing in characters and incidents without the distraction of call-attention-to-themselves effects.

Downsizing, like 2001, depends upon intact illusions without seams or wires showing. Where 2001's monumental effects depict deep space and infinity, Downsizing depicts human discourse.

Co-writer Jim Taylor said he and Payne took the same approach to their original story as with all their films. "Really what we love are the details – the tiny, every day interactions people have. It's such a great irony and a lot of people don't necessarily realize this – that the more specific you get, the more universal it is."

Sure, the story's replete with big concepts revolving around global warming's dire consequences, but Taylor said, "We're not making An Inconvenient Truth because that's not our job. The themes are an excuse to enter this realm of relationships and personal struggles."

Price said upon first reading the script he realized this project represented a whole new animal.

"What struck me about it immediately is that it really is an atypical visual effects movie. It's a movie where the visual effects are used purely to serve the dramatic needs of the story. That's a very refreshing and clever use of visual effects that drew me to it.

"Unlike building a set or having actors standing in a practical environment, there's a lot that's just not there when you're rolling the camera and so you need to forge a good relationship and build the trust so that the director feels he's going to get what he needs to tell the story the way he wants to tell it. Similarly, in visual effects, it's our job to inform the director and the rest of the crew so that everyone has a good understanding of what we need to achieve the work successfully."

In this case successful means making the effects look so real they blend in with the mundanity of everyday life that Payne so exactingly extracts – just as Kubrick did.

"What I think makes Downsizing unique is its fresh take on a genre that's been around for a long time," Price said. "Movies in the past with small characters interacting with normal-sized humans have broadly fallen into three categories: science fiction, comedies, family movies or some combination. They often have a very different aesthetic than what Alexander intended.

"At one point producer Jim Burke asked me which movie in the past do I think most embodies the look we're going for in Downsizing and I said, 'I don't think there is one.' There's pieces of movies with similar elements to what we want to achieve but there isn't a movie that really has the same aesthetic."

Downsizing's its own thing, Price said, because it's a movie crafted by an auteur. "Early on, Alexander asked me, 'How do we make this special?' And I said, 'Well, the way you make it special is you make it an Alexander Payne movie, because none of these other movies are that. If you bring your sensitivity and style to it then it will become something unique and new,' and I think it has."

Payne said Price did things to "trick me into thinking I'm making a real movie, not a visual effects movie."

"He did it in such a way that I could focus on what's important, which is the story, the characters, the acting, and keep that front and center," Payne said. "That's not to say a lot of thought was not put into the look and to how the sets should be and what we we're going to build and what we're going to extend digitally. That's a constant discussion. But through all of that I knew my job was to keep the eye on the ball of the story.

"I never want the heft of this film to mar any intimacy of tone or idiosyncrasy of humor."

Payne relied on Price's team to make actors at ease with the effects work. Even though this was Payne and Price's first production together, they go back eight years to when Payne first tried getting the movie made. An advantage of the long wait between conception and production was technology advances. A constant was Payne's desire to not interfere with the actors' process.

"Alexander was very interested in maintaining the spontaneity of the performances, which is difficult when one of the actors isn't there and is going to be shot later," Price said.

It helped having a star in Matt Damon whom Payne confirms is "the total professional" he's reputed to be.

"For Matt Damon or any actor isolated in a visual effects scene, I made sure there was a person opposite them," Payne said. "The actor still had a true acting partner in the scene (reading lines off-camera)."

Price said, "We made some choices during the production process, such as the way we built sets or how we staged certain things, so that Alexander could sort of forget the fact there was a green screen back there or there was only one half of the performers in the scene because we were going to be shooting another element green screen later.

"We used 5-inch tall dolls as stand-ins. We placed them in the scene for the actors to look at and so the camera could frame them up. That way Alexander could see the relationship between the two. We paint them out later. We tried to recreate as much as possible the scenario described in the screenplay even though we were ultimately assembling it digitally later."

Payne found Damon to be the Everyman he plays. "Genuinely a delight. He is who you hope he is. And the ease with which he can do anything is really something to watch. He's only too ready to help,"

For the lead, casting director John Jackson said he and Payne concluded Damon was the only marketable star "that could be that lower middle-class Omaha dude. He is our generation's Jack Lemmon. He can do comedy, he can do drama, he can do everything. An audience can project whatever they need to project onto him."

Even though protecting story was Payne's overriding concern, there's no escaping technology with 650 visual effects shots. He said the great challenge is "having always to match the digital extension of what those sets would be." Not just sets, but actors, too. Payne wore a motion capture suit to act out scenes' physical movements. He knew them better than anyone having inhabited the characters and actions while writing them. The data recorded from his walk-through guided CGI artists in creating 3D-animated Previs (pre-visualization) views that served as digital storyboards.

Though the demands of visual effects sometimes required extra takes, Payne said, "I still tried to be as economical and precise as possible. I might have done more takes to get certain things right because of all the moving parts, the number of extras or something technical about the shot. Even Matt Damon told me, 'You like to do a lot of takes, but at least I know almost every shot's going to be in the film.' He meant there's a lot of films where they shoot a ton of footage with little idea of how it might cut together. I may overshoot in takes but not too much in actual coverage."

Payne depends on various departments to get things right. Director of photography Phedon Papamichael was among many Downsizing crew who go way back with him. The DP felt having this family of creatives around was important on a project with so many new elements,

"He was surrounded by a very experienced crew and team he's familiar with and we were able to preserve some of that family environment on the set despite the scale," Papamichael said. "He still knew every driver's and grip's name and not only their name but if they have a kid in college who plays football. All of that is different than your average big movie where the director doesn't know the dolly grip's name even after 14 weeks."

Jim Taylor isn't normally on set much but, he said, "On this movie we thought I needed to be there all the time, so I was. There were contributions I could make. It doesn't come up that often but Alexander likes to have someone around he can turn to and say, 'What do you think? What does that look like to you?'"

Being there for the full 75-day shoot gave Taylor insight on where his writing mate's come as a director. "

It was really interesting for me to see how much more masterful he was working with the actors, knowing what he needed and getting what he needed and all that."

Payne's primary casting director since About Schmidt has been Council Bluffs native and resident, John Jackson. On Downsizing he and Payne filled a larger than usual roster of speaking parts and background extras to reflect the story's global reach.

"I had many more extras than I've ever had on a film before," Payne said, "and extras of different races and nationalities as we tried to portray certain worlds accurately. And so just on the casting side John Jackson and I had to expand our personnel to corral all the right extras and then on the set to direct them well. That has huge impact down the chain – the assistant directors, costume, even props, get hit harder."

Jackson usually doesn't office where the film shoots, but he did at Pinewood Studios in Toronto, where the film's epic sets filled mega sound stages. He was mesmerized by the production unfolding around him.

"It was every fantasy I had as a kid – being on the lot and being able to walk down onto the sound stages and onto the sets. To see it as it was happening, to see the scope of it, to see all the incredible amount of hard work, planning and organization by the different teams from the grips to the construction guys, and watch it call come together was really humbling and very exciting.

" One new creative collaborator was Italian production designer Stefania Ceila.

"She's amazing," said cinematographer Papamichael, "Very passionate, very vocal, expressive and stubborn, but it was a wonderful relationship. Visually, I think we definitely elevated to a new level and Alexander has embraced that. The language still has simplicity and not showing off, not getting in the way, still focusing on the humanity and the emotions of actors.

"Even with all the effects and the scale, filling up the largest stage in North America, we still applied the same Alexander Payne language. In the end hopefully the technology will all sort of go away and just blend in – fall into his style of storytelling and people will not really be aware they're watching an $85 million effects movie."

Payne acknowledged the experience was more overwhelming than past projects. "

I had moments on this film when I felt like not only did I not know what I was doing but I had never seen a movie before. It's been a hard movie. You just get through it."

Complicating matters, he herniated a disc in Toronto. "I suffered the indignity of directing from a wheelchair for about a week," he said.

Papamichael said despite everything the experience was akin to other Payne movies, adding, "It was just physically and mentally more taxing because of the longer process."

After wrapping in Canada, the production broke before reconvening in Norway the last two weeks. "

This was the dessert of the film -– shooting in Norway," Payne said. "We were bowled over by the beauty of the fjords, where we were shooting north of the Arctic circle in a really beautiful region called Lofoten."

He said the Norway sojourn involved "scouting and shooting from helicopter and boats. In the movie there's a 1927 English yacht we shot on. We were living on a very large ocean liner currently not in use."

Payne and editor Kevin Tent have been cutting since September. Rough cut screenings yield notes and feedback. Scenes get reassembled "in trying to figure out what the film wants to be," Payne said. Frequent visual effects meetings, he said, hash out "what we're going to put in the frame when when we shot there was only green – like literally what is that going to look like, and then tracking the execution of the visual effects artists to make sure it looks good."

With 2001 Kubrick tackled nothing less than the dawn of man and humankind's place in the universe. Much of his focus in that film and his other films was on the contrast between the ordinariness of life and its extremes. Under pressure, people do very wrong things. It's an essentially pessimistic view that seems to suggest man's inhumanity to man is inevitable and inescapable.

Meanwhile. Payne celebrates foibles as unavoidable traits of our shared imperfection. Unlike Kubrick, he's hopeful we can navigate life without total ruin. Though divisions cause angst in Downsizing, a sense of community, sacrifice and even love prevails.

Payne said, "This film unites a lot of the themes Jim (Taylor) and I have been using in our previous films and I hope bringing them to a higher level. We will see about that. I don't think in general it's that different from what I've done before, it's just a bigger canvas.

"When I think about movies with sprawling episodic structure I think of Fellini's La Dolce Vita, 8 1/2 and Nights of Cabiria, where the story follows one protagonist through a series of adventures and by the end a moment happens that kind of in retrospect gives some thematic narrative cohesion to the story. It pulls a seemingly loose narrative thread suddenly taut. I do not wish to compare Downsizing to those greats, but structurally I take inspiration from them."

Payne and his team have given themselves over to this episodic framework.

"Phedon, Stefania and I in production and now Kevin Tent and I in editing have to accept that it's a series of short films within one film. Each visually to some degree but now musically we just have to do what feels right in the film and hope to God it holds together."

Editing is about finding and enhancing the film's internal rhythms. Payne said, "Getting a handle on a picture of this scope" – he expects it to run 135-140 minutes – "takes a little doing."

Downsizing contains elements that may remind one of other films, from 2001 to The Incredible Shrinking Man, but overall there's really nothing to compare it to.

Papamichael said it's the one Payne film he couldn't get a visual handle on from the script "and now that I have done it I know why – it's so diverse in looks and stories." He said, "It goes through this arc, starting like a regular Alexander Payne movie in Omaha with an average guy at La Casa waiting for his pizza, to he and his wife going to Leisure Land and her leaving him to go through the downsizing process alone. That's like the whole Kubrick episode of the film. It's like going from something in About Schimdt to 2001: A Space Odyssey."

He said the film's juxtaposition of plastic Leisure Land's "absurd embrace of American Consumerism" against sterile labs, awful slums, prosaic Omaha sites, world capitals, sublime fjords and an uncharted middle-Earth "really is like a series of short stories or short films that then all connect so beautifully through Paul's adventure of self-discovery and subtle love story with Ngoc."

Don't expect anything but another low-key Paynsian ending that implies more than it shows. Like his other films, Payne said, Downsizing will "end with a feeling more than an event."

“I'm glad we're able to have an ending to this big movie that hopefully will operate in that delicate space," Taylor said.

Second-unit director Tracy Boyd, another of Payne's longtime collaborators, referred to Payne's consistent goal of surrendering any conscious, overt style to story.

"He so skillfully, masterfully hides the brushstrokes of what he's doing and you're fully submerged in what you're seeing that you forget there's a director behind all of that. He's not trying to get you to think about who's directing the picture as so many filmmakers do. It's only with repeat viewings you recognize the subtle techniques and clarity behind every vision you see."

Boyd, Taylor and others close to the project express confidence this promises to be a special, stand-the-test-of-time film. Papamichael disclosed "Paramount's fully embracing the film – they actually think they have a commercial hit on their hands." An awards contender, too.

Only the box-office will tell, but Payne-Taylor say it's their only movie that may have a sequel in the offing.

Should it resonate enough to enter the pop culture consciousness, this could be Payne's The Godfather, Taxi Driver or Pulp Fiction. Taylor said it's not as if Payne "wants somebody to give him a shot at some franchise movie." He echoed Payne's inclination to do anything but an effects movie as a follow-up. Maybe a long-talked about Western. Or shooting in Greece.

"I would like to do wildly different things," Payne said. "That would be fun. I don't know what yet."

Initial reviews should appear after major fall festival screenings. Omaha's Ruth Sokolof or Dundee Theater will premiere Downsizing for its theatrical release.

Read more of Leo Adam Biga's work at leoadambiga.com.