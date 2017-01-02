First Person Plural

× Expand Jason Fischer's 'I Do Not Use...' a video still from his personal narrative, is part of a two-person exhibit at the Fred Simon gallery opening Jan. 6, 2017.

The Nebraska Arts Council kicks off their 2017 exhibit schedule in the Fred Simon Gallery with a two-person show featuring Jason Fischer and Bri Murphy.

Jason Fischer, a Marketing Creative and videographer, brings his biracial heritage, a “colorful life of struggle and success,” and his allegiance to social and community issues together in this collaboration with surrealist poet Frank O’Neal.

The resulting short film examines the ubiquitous presence of the “N” word; how a simple word can have such a complex effect on one mans’ life, and how he chose to address it.

Fischer feels complex issues can benefit greatly from visual storytelling. He tries to combine, he says of his film work, a “literal, metaphorical and surreal imagery to send a jolting message.” Fischer was a part of the creative team that developed Omaha’s “We Don’t Coast” campaign.

× Expand Bri Murphy's 'Self-portrait Diptych: Medusa' is a hand-carved MRI rendered and slipcase porcelain, black oxide, mirror featured in a two-person exhibit at Fred Simon Gallery.

Turning physically inward, Bri Murphy, gallery Director at the Lux Center for the Arts in Lincoln, offers a more visceral, but no less personal, series of 2D, 3D, and video works, “the resulting dynamic [of which] operates in the space between the neurological the psychological disciplines.”

Working largely from personal experience, Murphy’s current work combines medical imagery, graphic messages and sculpture with performance video, and draws heavily on Freudian principles and the repetitious, tedious and often painful process of shattering and rebuilding stability within the psyche.

Jason Fischer and Bri Murphy opens Jan, 6 and continues through February 17, 2017 at the Fred Simon Gallery with an artist reception: Jan. 6th from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. The gallery is located at 1004 Farnam Street, open hours: 8 a.m. -5 p.m. M-F Further info: 402-595-2122 or online at artscouncil.nebraska.gov