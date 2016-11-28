× Expand Artist Courtney Kenny Porto casts her figures in 'shades' of black and white.

Artist Courtney Kenny Porto finds herself in a gray area-both figuratively and literally in her next solo exhibition at Connect Gallery. The Gray Area focuses on the use of grayscale to convey metaphorical gray areas in meaning.

Known for much of her black and white work, Kenny Porto relies more heavily on grayscale as it gives her a greater depth to work with. Considering themes such as feminism, Porto addresses its ambiguous interpretations and meanings.

By working in a variety of mediums, the artist finds many ways to interpret the rules of art and redirect expectations of the subject matter. She finds that art itself is part of a gray area where agreements are seldom had.

The Gray Area opens November 30 with artist’s reception on December 9 and runs through December 30 at Connect Gallery, 3901 Leavenworth Street. For more information visit connectgallery.net.