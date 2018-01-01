What Are Words For?  You decide for 2018!

A modest blip on the timeline of rock’n’roll is a tight three-piece from Los Angeles known as Missing Persons. Founded by ex-Zappa band members Terry and Dale Bozzio and Warren Cuccurullo, expanded with two others, Missing Persons was a band of the early ‘80s. Asked by Terry to engineer and help produce them in the autumn of 1979, I went to their rehearsal space on Robertson Avenue in Beverly Hills for a listen. After a couple songs, I pulled Terry aside, told him I loved him and Dale, “…but Terry, Dale can’t sing.” I’ve never been so right and so wrong at the same time. Of course Dale couldn’t “sing” sing but who cared? She was hot and had a unique, quirky vocal style that led Missing Persons to end up making a gold record and capitalize on the instant appeal of her looks on the new cable channel MTV. Dale was proto-Gaga before Stefani Germanotta was born. One of MP’s minor hits on that EP was “Words.” Give it a listen. https://youtu.be/IasCZL072fQ

And that takes us to here. “What are words for?” Dale chirps in the song. Well, words convey our thoughts. That’s the good news and the bad news. When we think something, it immediately empowers the Universe to focus potential energy. Then that thought is transmuted into a word. It empowers the Universe to manifest what we said. And, as it is written, “The word was made flesh.” Let 2018 be a year to choose our words wisely.

Sloppy Wordsmithing. There are many words we use on a daily basis that might not contain the meaning that we want. Monitoring what we say and being aware of the power of words can help us choose more wisely. Consider these words or phrases carefully before you use them.

“Incredible” This is one of the most misused adjectives in the English language. Count the times you’ll hear it from someone or utter it yourself. And most the time it’s not at all what you really want to say. “I had an incredible time tonight on our date,” you might hear. Or, “That sushi was incredibly good.” “She was incredibly nice to me.” Stop and think. The word means, “impossible to believe.” Do you really mean that the date, the sushi et cetera are literally unbelievable? (And using “unbelievable” to describe it isn’t exactly a compliment either. When you say “incredible” you’re asking the listener not to believe you.

“The last time…” Too often we’ll say, “The last movie I saw was…” or “The last time I saw Paris…” or “The last time I ate there…” or “The last time I went to Disneyland…” I don’t know about you but I’d kind of like to go to Disneyland again sometime. I don’t want the most recent time I went to Disneyland to be my last! So avoid using “last” unless you mean “last.”

“Sick” We use it too often. “I saw the news today and it just made me sick.” Really? You want to affirm getting sick just because your favorite politician didn’t get elected? How is that going to help matters?

“Can’t” Could be the king of the danger words. This one is destructive. Dump it for good in 2018. Henry Ford reportedly said, “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” Loving that! So from now on, to keep the positive vibes going on your brand new year, choose better. You don’t really have to say, “I can’t make it to the party tomorrow.” Empower yourself, allow yourself a bit of self-determination, please. Say, “I won’t make it to the party tomorrow.” When you consider it, there are very few things you can’t accomplish.

“I’m dying to see you” Okey doke, if that’s the way you want it. Shall I start your eulogy now or wait until the service? C’mon!

“It’s hard…” Ah, this was a favorite of Bush II, wasn’t it? “It’s hard. It’s hard work.” We’ll often start with “It’s hard to [do this algebra], [this recipe] (whatever)”. Want to make “hard” easier? Just take the “hard” out of it and maybe use “challenging”? Or here’s another one, found in A Course in Miracles: “The way is not difficult but it is different.” Make it different rather than difficult. Don’t make it hard if you don’t want it to be hard.

“I’m afraid…” Sometimes it’s helpful to stop at the first verb if you want to see what you’re really affirming. If you fall into the trap of telling someone, “I’m afraid I’ll be late” or similar, dump the “afraid” and get to the point more accurately. Try, “Looks like I may be late” is a good start. Even if you really are afraid, that doesn’t mean you have to reaffirm it!

“Love” Ah, yes. Then there’s “love”. It’s a verb that needs no object. Just stop at the first verb and say, “I love.” When you add an object, you are qualifying love, making it conditional. That reminds me of “The Princess Bride.” Love. As Inigo Montoya said, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Look, this isn’t the end-all, be-all power of the Universe. It’s just a little sumpin' to keep in mind. Words matter. Thought matters more but words open the door.

Be well.

Heartland Healing is a metaphysically based polemic describing alternatives to conventional methods of healing the body, mind and planet. It is provided as information and entertainment, certainly not medical advice. Important to remember and pass on to others: for a weekly dose of Heartland Healing, visit HeartlandHealing.com. and like us on Facebook.

https://youtu.be/IasCZL072fQ

https://lagunitas.com/beer/a-little-sumpin-sumpin