Ironic 'Point of View'

Kristine Hansen-Cain, "16th Street Mall, Denver," an oil painting that serves virtually as a signature piece in her first solo exhibit, "Point of View."

The POV that is referenced in Gallery 72’s new exhibit, Point of View, April 7-May6, might be one that viewers are already ironically becoming more familiar with in this age of drones, from every height and angle.

The exhibition, which highlights the first major solo exhibit of artist Kristine Hansen-Cain, furthers the irony by featuring new medium scale oil paintings of mostly familiar settings and surroundings whose “birds-eye” point of view is both invasive and illuminating.

Hansen-Caine, an Omaha painter who graduated from the University of Nebraska, Omaha with a BFA in Studio Art, will give an artist talk, Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m., and will share her unusual vision based upon keen observation, problem solving, and creativity.

In yet an another interesting twist, to her career as an artist, she worked for ten years as a nurse on the east cost and for twenty-five years as a nurse practitioner at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Kristine Hansen-Caine, "11th Ave North" (134) 2016, illustrates a duplicitous point of view, both of discovery and surveillance from high places.

While perhaps out of the ordinary, her transition to artistry has been a natural fit since both disciplines demand Hansen-Cain use a high angle perspective, one that in her artwork helps the viewer consider other ways of interpreting what we see every day.

Once removed from typical eye-level encounters, it is possible to consider a new point of view. Viewing these painting is an opportunity to rise above distractions and make space for deliberation and quiet reflection.

Yet, perhaps unwittingly, it also points out, that in an effort to gain a new perspective, in the age of the drone, the viewer as well as the artist has the ability to rise above the fray, even if they too have become part of the picture, as well as perpetrator. Discovery and surveillance hand in hand.

Though early in her career, Hansen-Cain’s work is already in the collection of many Nebraska and Iowa homes and institutions. In Omaha, her work is part of the collection at the UNO Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center.

Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View, opens Friday, April 7, from 5-9 p.m. at Gallery 72, 1806 Vinton St. For details and gallery hours call 402.496.4797 or contact jrogers@gallery72.com.