Joy of the Season

"Elizabethan #1" by international artist Steve Joy is included in his solo show, "The Divide: Paintings and Drawings" at Gallery 72.

The famously peripatetic Omaha-based British artist Steve Joy is the subject of the latest exhibition at Gallery 72, The Divide: Paintings and Drawings by Steve Joy, which opens next Friday, January 13 and runs through February 4.

Though it has been only 7 months since his last showing there, this latest exhibition is inspired by two things: showcasing additional new work and celebrating the publication of a catalogue by Galerie Erich Storrer in Zürich, Switzerland, which is also hosting an exhibition this month.

On view will be a number of works in Joy’s recognizable style and palette, infusing soft-edged geometric abstraction with bright color and a play of light resulting from use of such materials as gilt and beeswax. Recently, Joy has been breaking apart the grid of his paintings, leaving more open the fields or backgrounds of his compositions, against which play a variety of abstracted forms.

The Divide: Paintings and Drawings by Steve Joy opens at Gallery 72 on Friday, January 13 with an opening reception from 5-9pm. The book launch will occur the following Thursday, January 19 from 5-9pm with an artist talk at 7pm. The exhibition continues through February 4 at 1806 Vinton Street. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 10am-6pm. For more information, visit www.gallery72.com or call 402/496-4797.