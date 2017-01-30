× Expand The shareholder's wooden crates full of artwork are stacked and ready for delivery at last year's CSArt program connecting artists with collectors for mutual benefit.

Thirteen juried artists will participate in the second CSArt program designed by the Omaha Creative Institute as a “fun way to connect artists directly to community patrons.” And a profitable one as well for both artists and collectors alike.

Selected from over 70 applicants the following artists are part of two separate groups. The Patron Group includes Dan Crane, J.R. Dawson, Tim Guthrie, Amy Haney, Sophie Newell, Russ Nordman, Reagan Pufall, Torrey Smith and Patty Talbert. The Collector Group is composed of Josephine Langbehn , Angie Seykora, Bart Vargas and Brian Wetjen.

Through its CSArt program, OCI is making available an opportunity for art lovers to help finance the creation of, and take home the "harvest" of, a kind of limited edition art portfolio.

A set number (50) of "shares" are available at the patron level ($350 supporting 9 artists) and 10 shares at the collector level ($1000 supporting 4 artists). Those interested in this "investment" are invited to view typical work by the jury-selected artists for this year's CSA at an event on Feb. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at the Omaha Design Center.

× Expand Artist Patty Talbert, her untitled work above, is included in the 2nd CSArt program sponsored by the Omaha Creative Institute.

CSArt shares then go on sale to the public Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Artists will then return to their studios to produce the artworks that become part of the share holders return on investment--a portfolio of original artwork to take home.

CSArt is modeled after the ethos of community supported agriculture and described as a way of patrons, or “shareholders” getting to know artists and their work through a variety of events leading up to the final art pickup in June.

Shareholders will benefit from a sort of crash course in collecting art in Omaha via a gallery tour, guest lectures and studio visits while getting to know the 13 selected Omaha artists. They then benefit by receiving a stipend to create new work and develop lasting relationships with local art patrons.

Artwork by the Lucky 13 chosen for OCI’s CSArt program is on view Feb. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at the Omaha Design Center at 1502 Cuming St. For more info go to omahacreativeinstitute.org/csarts-1/.