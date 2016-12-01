Merry Ceramics

× Expand Sunderland Gallery features three ceramicists in its Holiday exhibition, 'Pottery.'

The Cathedral Art Project opens the holiday season with a Christmas show, Pottery, currently on view in the Sunderland Gallery in the St. Cecelia Cathedral Cultural Center. Featured artists include Mari Dailey whose pieces include unique bowls and vessels, Herm Rauth’s stoneware pottery and Dan Toberer of the clay studio at Hot Shops Art Center.

All pieces are available for purchase as part of the gallery’s Christmas Market. The Pottery Show will be on view through December 30 at Sunderland Gallery, 701 N. 40th Street. The Cathedral Art Project’s mission is to promote the performing and visual arts, which uplift and challenge the human spirit by offering free events open to the entire community. For more information and gallery hours, visit cathedralartsproject.org.