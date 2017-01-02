Motion Detecting

× Expand 'Lopsided Order" Artist Colin C. Smith's quirky patterns of deceptive motion are featured in MAM's new two-person exhibit of moving art which includes Matthew Kluber.

It is easy to assign a work of art comprised of stripes and shapes the moniker of minimalist; but when Matthew Kluber and Colin C. Smith do it in their new two-person exhibit at Modern Arts Midtown, you get pulsing, lively works that change the interaction of your space.

Smith’s textural paintings and sculptures may puzzle you as you walk past or get closer, changing their surface and jolting your sense of balance with it.

Kluber intersects painting and digital technology to present colorful bands of data that activate your eye and mind to detect motion even on a static surface. A special display of projected “moving art” from Kluber will be showcased.

Modern Arts Midtown unites the pair in their newest collaborative effort for an exhibit to launch 2017 amidst other contemporary artists in the gallery space at 3615 Dodge Street.

The opening will be from 6-8pm on Friday, January 6 and will run through January 27. For more information, visit modernartsmidtown.com.