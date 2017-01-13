Bard-inspired Touches of Sweet Harmony

Shakespeare never fails to inspire, to stir, to charm. Therefore, be not amazed, the air is full of music when the Omaha Symphony performs. Poignant and dramatic parts of Prokofiev’s ballet Romeo and Juliet resound. Followed by Tchaikovsky capturing the spirits of Ariel, Prospero, Caliban and more as his evocation of The Tempest surges across the stage. Thereafter narration-linked William Walton’s film score for Laurence Olivier’s masterpiece Henry V dances, charms, charges and marches ever onward towards triumphant resolution. Stage and screen actor Zach Appleman takes the stage. (http://zachappelman.com/) He has extensive credits including major roles in Shakespeare plays in Chicago and at D.C.’s Folger Theater plus performances in TV’s Beauty and The Beast as well as Sleepy Hollow. The Omaha Symphony Chorus and the Creighton University Chamber Choir add their voices. Thomas Wilkins conducts.

Evening 1 of the Omaha Symphony’s Shakespeare Festival is Jan. 21. Kiewit Hall, Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. Sat. 7:30 p.m. $19-$70. www.omahasymphony.org