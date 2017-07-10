BFF Femme Fest Fundraiser: CJ Mills Muscle Cousins, Dominique Morgan and The Exxperience

× Expand CJ Mills performs

A collective of performers are showcasing their talents in a fundraiser for the annual BFF Femme Fest with headlining artist CJ Mills, along with Muscle Cousins and Dominique Morgan and The Exxperience. The organization started in 2015 by Rebecca Lowry to “celebrate the growth of the Omaha music community and it’s sudden boom in musicians who were women and non-binary” as it states on its website. The fest definitely owns up to that reputation. 44 bands performed the first year and 56 on the second. Now in its third year, the group hopes to expand its reach by hosting this fundraiser and all of the proceeds go towards paying the bands that perform for the expanded two-day annual fest which will happen this year in September. Expect a mix of acoustic soul, R&B and Dirty sib rock to mash up on the stage. You have to be 21 to enjoy this goodness, but it’s only $10 to attend. Take part in what will soon become another Omaha “must-see” in regards to the music legacy of this city.

Keep up with future performances and events at www.bfffemmefest.com