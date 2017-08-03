Big Wade & The Black Swan Theory, Johnny Britt - Aug. 5

Saturday, Aug. 5

Big Wade & The Black Swan Theory, Johnny Britt

Love’s Jazz and Art Center

2510 N 24th St. 9 p.m., $15

Lewade “Big Wade” Milliner has more than 15 years of music experience. The North Omaha native has been deemed a pioneer of Nebraska’s music scene for Soul, Jazz and Hip Hop. He’s opened for several big name artists such as Jagged Edge, Lyfe Jennings and Al Green and plenty more. In 2017, Big Wade introduced his new project: “The Black Swan Theory” which will perform a special evening for the Native Omaha Days experience along with returning Jazz favorite and LA-based Trumpet Musician Johnny Britt. You may have heard Johnny Britt’s soulful tunes on the movies Hidden Figures and La La Land. Catch a great night of live music and a crowd of Omaha natives jamming to music inspired by jazz legends. Visit oedc.info for more details.