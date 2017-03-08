Even if you don’t like country music, chances are you know who Blake Shelton is from his role as a judge on The Voice. Or maybe you know him because of his rather adorable (formerly somewhat scandalous) relationship with pop/punk singer Gwen Stefani. But if you’re a country fan, the important thing here is that he’s coming to Omaha this month. Even if you’re not a country fan, you might still want to check it out. Just in case his girl Gwen decides to make a surprise appearance, which she recently did at a performance in Inglewood, California. Either way, you should probably check him out while he’s in this neck of the woods. Who knows when you’ll get another chance?

Blake Shelton

Saturday, March 18

CenturyLink

http://www.centurylinkcenteromaha.com/