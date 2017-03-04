If you’re wondering what last year’s OEAA’s Artist of the Year has been up to, you’ll be able to catch up with them this month in Benson. Don’t miss the chance to see this Omaha hip-hop duo in an intimate setting. They’ve already been playing festivals throughout the Midwest, and since they may just blow up soon, you’ll want to be able to say, “I got to see them up close, back in the day.” Scky Rei (Skylar Reed) and INFNTLP (Nate Asad) continue to work on their craft and release singles for their fans to enjoy until their next big project comes out, hopefully soon!

BOTH

Tuesday, March 7

Reverb Lounge

http://reverblounge.com/