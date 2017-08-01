Brian McKnight Performs in Omaha!

Brian McKnight - Aug. 4

Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

8 p.m., $35-$125 urbanleagueneb.org

Hosted by the Urban League of Nebraska, the 90th anniversary concert will feature Grammy-nominated R&B artist Brian McK- night. With more than 10 album releases, McKnight has made a name for himself in the R&B genre. Coming from a family of musicians, McKnight started his music career at a young age as a member of his church choir and a bandleader for his high school. His 1997 album, “Anytime,” was his first Grammy-nominated album. Popular songs such as “Back atOne,” “One Last Cry” and“Love Is,”with VanessaWilliams, earned McK-night popularity and several spots on the music charts. Tickets for the event can be found at TicketOma-ha.com.