Catch The Buzz

There are lots of great shows creating a buzz this month including the return of the all-star Golden State-Lone Star Revue fronted by Mark Hummel Wednesday, April 13, 6 p.m. at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar. Texas guitarist Mike Keller, formerly with the Fabulous Thunderbirds, takes over the second guitar slot alongside Anson Funderburgh.

The Blues Society of Omaha continues working to honor the touring band contract dates that were left without a home when The 21st Saloon closed at the end of January. In addition to the weekly BSO Presents Thursday series at Chrome Lounge, that puts a few other shows of note around town.

Women Who Rock

Katy G & The Girls throws down high-energy, blues-inflected rock at Barley Street Tavern Saturday, April 8, 9 p.m. Soul Tree opens. If you think you don’t like “the blues,” drop into the Barley and check this rockin’ K.C. trio out. Reviewers have praised their “natural sound and fury,” noting “it’s almost as if Blondie meets The Clash meets The Pretenders.” They also gig Wednesday, April 5, 6-9 p.m. at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar. See kgandthegirls.com.

Jane Lee Hooker is a badass bunch of New York City women on Ruf Records. They are hitting the Midwest fresh from a lengthy European tour. The five-piece features two guitarists out front, Tracy Hightop from the band Nashville Pussy and Tina “TBone” Gorin from Helldorado. High Octane magazine says the guitar duo delivers “face-melting firepower.” MusicNews.com raves “Jane Lee Hooker seem to be all about the best things in blues and punk – driving rhythms, coruscating vocals and tearing guitar riffs.” See janeleehooker.com. Openers are BluesEd band Far & Wide. This show is Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m., at Omaha’s new Bourbon Saloon downtown. This is the former location of Whiskey Tango above Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen, entrance at 311 S. 15th Street.

BSO Presents at Chrome Lounge

Southern Avenue debuts at Chrome Lounge Thursday, April 20, 6-9 p.m. This Memphis quintet features church-bred sisters Tierinii and Tikyra Jackson. Guitarist Ori Naftaly, from Israel, has been seen in Omaha previously under his own name. The Memphis Flyer calls them “simply the best band in Memphis…[the] coolest music to come out of Memphis in years.” And Elmore Magazine says they are “the spicy, vivacious new sound of Memphis soul.” They just released their debut. It’s a self-titled disc under the muscle of the revived Stax label name and it has already hit Number Six on the Billboard Blues chart. Get a taste at southernavenueband.com.

Mary Jo Curry starts off the Thursday series Thursday, April 6. Her debut disc hit the #5 spot for the Roots Music Report’s wrap of 2016. The Jimmys are scheduled Thursday, April 13, laying down a mix of blues, soul, funk and R&B with a four-piece horn section. Their 2016 release landed in the best albums of the year at Downbeat Magazine. Southern Avenue, as mentioned above, takes the stage Thursday, April 20.

John Németh is back Thursday, April 27. His forthcoming release, Feelin’ Freaky, officially drops May 19 and was produced by Luther Dickinson. See johnnemeth.com. It’s a triple-bill with Salt Lake City’s 2016 Best Blues Band Tony Holiday & the Velvetones and special guest Hector Anchondo. Americana songwriter and vocalist Randy McAllister is back Thursday, May 4. All Thursday shows are 6-9 p.m.

Mark your calendar now for a special Tuesday show, Tuesday, May 9, 6-9 p.m., when Chicago’s powerhouse Nick Moss Band featuring contemporary harmonic great Dennis Gruenling hits Chrome Lounge. All are Blues Music Award nominees for 2017.

Hot Notes

A few other dates of note at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar include The Jimmys Friday, April 14, 9 p.m. and John Németh Wednesday, April 26, 6-9 p.m.

New Orleans favorite The Iguanas bring their mix of roots, rock and soul to Lincoln’s Zoo Bar Saturday, April 22, 6-9 p.m. The band plays Omaha’s Ralston Arena Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m. in a benefit for the Fraternal Order of Police. See op1omaha.com/fop-benefit-show for details.

Hector Anchondo Band released a new CD, Roll the Dice, at the beginning of April with a Reverb Lounge show. Their Lincoln CD release show is Friday, April 21, at Gray’s Keg Saloon, 104 N 20th St. Check the details or buy the disc at hectoranchondo.com.

Sunday Roadhouse presents The Suitcase Junket, an eclectic one-man band and self-described “artist, tinkerer, tunesmith, swamp-Yankee,” Sunday, April 9, 5 p.m. at Reverb Lounge. See sundayroadhouse.com.

Shooter Jennings is up at Waiting Room Thursday, April 13, 9 p.m. Boston’s garage-soul band Evolfo brings horns and glitter to Reverb Lounge Saturday, April 15, 9 p.m.

Kris Lager Band is back in town with a rare local show at Waiting Room Saturday, April 22, 9 p.m. Engaging songwriter, storyteller and showman William Elliot Whitmore gigs at Waiting Room Friday, May 5, 9 p.m.

The Iguanas Bring Their Party Sounds to Town The Iguanas Play Two Metro Gigs this Month

The Iguanas always serve up some soulful, rockin' and spicy musical gumbo to get the dance party started. Photo by Dwight Marshall.