Though it doesn’t come out until April 7th, Cold War Kids are already touring in anticipation of the release of their sixth studio album, L.A. Divine. While the rest of the album isn’t available yet, the first single, Love Is Mystical, gives us a taste of what the band’s been up to, and it tastes (okay, sounds) good! Whether you’re a fan, a hater, or a potential convert, I challenge you not to enjoy the hard-hitting beats they bring to this anthemic love song. I also recommend checking out the video and the band’s contribution to the 30 Days, 50 Songs Project, (formerly 30 Days, 30 Songs.)

Cold War Kids

Sunday, March 12

Sokol Auditorium

http://sokolauditorium.com/events/