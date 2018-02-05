Diet Cig - Feb. 6

It’s been a swift and steady rise for Brooklyn indie pop duo Diet Cig, who first gained traction in the underground rock scene in 2015 when they dropped their debut EP Over Easy. The album stood out most with its hit single “Harvard,” which was pop rock stripped back to the basics — Noah Bowman’s straightforward drum rhythms, power chord riffs and Alex Luciano’s emphatic, bubblegum voice. In early 2017, the band released its debut full-length, Swear I’m Good At This, which brought the duo’s powerful hooks the robust production they deserved, most notably on tracks like album closer “Tummy Ache.” Nearly a year removed from that album’s release, Diet Cig is back on the road with Seattle’s Great Grandpa and Scottish indie pop band The Spook School, stopping at Reverb Lounge on Feb. 6. Tickets are $13, and head to www.reverblounge.com for more information.