If winter has you feeling down and a little unmotivated, this show might be just the boost you need. It’s a mix of metal, industrial, and aggrotech with some EDM thrown in for good measure. Omaha is the fifth stop on Dope and Combichrist’s Blood, Lust, Death tour and the bands promise to have some surprises in store. Both groups will be playing new stuff from their latest albums, Dope’s “Blood Money Part 1” and Combichrist’s “This Is Where Death Begins.” So, if your life has been a little “blah” lately, head to this show to get things kick-started.

Dope and Combichrist

Monday, March 6

Sokol Underground

http://sokolauditorium.com/events/