Event Recap: New Generation Music Fest 2017

Just under a month ago the second annual New Generation Music Fest was held helping music fans reminisce on the flow of hip hop and celebrate its new history. We caught a few performances captured by Kevin Lytle with Vizionz Photography (@vizionzphotography_omaha on Instagram). Even though it got rained out for a portion of the headlining stage sets, we still witnessed some great moments for Omaha.

× Expand Vizionz Photography Before the Show

× Expand Rakim

× 1 of 4 Expand Houston Alexander DJ set × 2 of 4 Expand DJ Scratch on set × 3 of 4 Expand Marcey Yates × 4 of 4 Expand The Dilla Kids perform Prev Next