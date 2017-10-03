Event Recap: New Generation Music Fest 2017

Just under a month ago the second annual New Generation Music Fest was held helping music fans reminisce on the flow of hip hop and celebrate its new history. We caught a few performances captured by Kevin Lytle with Vizionz Photography (@vizionzphotography_omaha on Instagram). Even though it got rained out for a portion of the headlining stage sets, we still witnessed some great moments for Omaha.

Houston Alexander DJ set

DJ Scratch on set

Marcey Yates

The Dilla Kids perform

Mark Patrick

Champ Da HillBilly

