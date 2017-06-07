June 18, 3-10 p.m.

Father’s Day Festival

Aksarben Village - Stinston Park

fathersdayfestivalomaha.eventbrite.com

A one of a kind 1st annual celebration of fatherhood will bring a few R&B singers whose songs hail as classics from the 80s and 90s. Hosted by local radio station 95.7 The Boss, the stage makes room for Angela Winbush, Cherelle, and CC Peniston along with the R-Style Band. The great thing about this event is that the unique trio of headliners are known to get you out of your seats because their vocals are out of this world. The soulful track “Treat U Rite” by Winbush sets the tone for appreciation of Fathers. You can count on Cherelle following with the sensational “Saturday Love” (featuring Alexander O’Neal) and a few more love ballads. Last but not least are the powerful lungs of CC Peniston who will definitely enforce the groove with her famous lyrics from “We Got a Love Thang” and “Finally.” Tickets are only $20 per person and will also include 20 other local acts to perform for this family-friendly festival.