Gleemer at Duffy’s Tavern - Dec. 9

Dec. 9

Gleemer

Duffy’s Tavern

www.facebook.com/duffyslincoln

Gleemer last made a stop in Lincoln in August at The Bay with fellow Midwest emo band Infinite Me and, this time, the Colorado-based four-piece hits Duffy’s Tavern with a new record, Anymore, in tow. Anymore is a dreary 11-song effort that draws from modern shoegaze-rock hybrid bands like Pity Sex and Nothing, but combines those influences with a clear affinity for post-hardcore. Songs on the record build from dreamy guitar arpeggio intros before cascading into powerfully deafening crescendos. Three of Lincoln’s top DIY bands join Gleemer on the Lincoln show’s bill: post-hardcore quintet Better Friend, glam/folk/rock/emo ensemble I Forgot To Love My Father and experimental post-rock band The Ambulanters. Tickets are $7.