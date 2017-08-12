Gloom Balloon at the Slowdown (August 31)

August 31

Gloom Balloon

Slowdown

Theslowdown.com

× Expand gloom balloon

Des Moines’s Gloom Balloon has always been some sort of outlet for songwriter and former Poison Control Center member Patrick Fleming, with his 2013 debut You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Disaster/Fix the Sunshine Pts. 1-7 (An Ode to Bill Doss) coming out on the heels of deep depression. But Gloom Balloon has always been more than just about the music, too, especially at live shows, where Fleming doesn’t just play a few songs; he gives a performance. He interacts with the crowd and makes one lucky (or unlucky) lady his obsession during the song “She Was the One That Got Away.” Such antics are expected when Gloom Balloon hits The Slowdown on August 31 in support of its new record Drying the Eyes of the Goddess of Gloom, Underneath the Stars and the Moon. Go to the show at your own risk. Christopher the Conquered and Middle Folk open the show. Tickets are $8, and the show is open to all ages. More information can be found at theslowdown.com.