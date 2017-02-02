Hot & Cool

Mato Nanji's popular band Indigenous performs two local shows starting with an early show Saturday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m. at Lincoln's Zoo Bar. Then Sunday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m., Indigenous plays The Waiting Room with opener Hector Anchondo Band. The shows are part of a handful of Indigenous dates before Nanji joins the high-profile 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour. See indigenousrocks.com.

Fiery 24th Street Wailers

The high-octane rockabilly and roots-rock of The 24th Street Wailers returns, fueled by fiery vocalist, drummer and songwriter Lindsay Beaver. This band throws down a hot sound that is equal parts Little Richard, Nick Curran and Wanda Jackson. Or, in their words, our “major influence? The sounds from the freewheeling period in the ‘40s and ‘50s when the Blues gave birth to Rock and Roll in black communities in major American cities. When showmanship mattered. When the sax player, not the guitarist, got the girls.” This Canadian band is a Juno award-nominee and an audience crowd-pleaser. If you like JD McPherson, Nikki Hill, The Paladins or Davina & The Vagabonds, you should check this group out. See the24thstreetwailers.com and catch them Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Lincoln's Zoo Bar and Thursday, Feb. 23, at The 21st Saloon. Both shows are 6-9 p.m.

Nick, Lil' Ed & Selwyn

Other Omaha-Lincoln dates to watch out for include the Nick Schnebelen Band at The Zoo Bar Wednesday, Feb. 15, and The 21st Saloon Thursday, Feb. 16. Both shows are 6-9 p.m. Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials also have two local shows in February. MOJO magazine included the new CD, The Big Sound Of Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials (Alligator), in their influential Top Ten Best Blues Albums Of 2016. Ed and the boys have been making music together for over 25 years and bring their boisterous celebration of straight-up Chicago blues to The 21st Saloon Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-9 p.m. and to The Zoo Bar Friday, Feb. 17, 5-7 p.m. Rising blues star Selwyn Birchwood is an Alligator recording artist who has taken home the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist and before that won the 2013 International Blues Challenge. Birchwood plays The 21st Saloon Sunday, Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m. for a Blues Society membership drive event. Look for details at Facebook.com/BluesSocietyOfOmaha or omahablues.com. He and his band hit The Zoo Bar Wednesday, March 1, 6-9 p.m.

More 21st Saloon

Other big shows coming up at The 21st Saloon in February include the 2016 BMA Nominee For Best New CD by a New Artist, Slam Allen, Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-9 p.m. Also on the books are K.C.'s Nace Brothers Saturday, Feb. 4, 8-11 p.m., the Zac Harmon Band Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-9 p.m. and rising Memphis guitar star Jeff Jensen and his band Saturday, Feb. 25, 6-9 p.m. Find The 21st Saloon on Facebook to keep up with their busy schedule that includes jams featuring local artists on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Winter Blues Road Trip

The Central Iowa Blues Society's annual Winter Blues Fest in Des Moines offers what may be their best line-up ever. The multi-band event features multiple stages at the downtown Des Moines Marriott. Performers include local favorites Davina & The Vagabonds, Brandon Santini, Scottie Miller Band, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Toronzo Cannon and the Blues Society of Omaha's 2017 International Blues Challenge representatives the Tim Budig Band plus ten more bands. See cibs.org/2016/10/2017-winter-blues-fest for prices and details. Advance tickets are highly recommended. Regular attendees say that the hotel rooms are already sold out for the event, but downtown Des Moines has a variety of hotel options event-goers can look into for reservations.

Hot Notes

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal play their last local gigs for a few months with two shows, Sunday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m., at Fremont’s Corner Bar and Friday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m. at The Zoo Bar.

Spectacular vocalist Valerie June and her “eclectic blend of folk and soul and country and R&B and blues” takes the stage at The Waiting Room Friday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m. The Waiting Room also hosts Lucero and Esmé Patterson March 2. Mark your calendar now for Austin's funk-and-soul-influenced Black Joe Lewis & The Honey Bears Tuesday, March 7, at The Waiting Room. Sunday Roadhouse presents Lake Street Dive at Slowdown Tuesday, March 7, 8 p.m. See sundayroadhouse.com.