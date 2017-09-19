Imagine Our Youth with Ice-T

Serving youth for almost 100 years, the Omaha Home For Boys is bringing awareness to its mission to support and empower youth through its annual fundraiser Imagine Our Youth. This year’s event features Keynote Speaker Ice-T who was orphaned at a young age in LA and survived a life previously in gangs. His life progressed into becoming a successful artist as a hip-hop emcee and actor and more recently author of Ice: A Memoir of Gangster Life and Redemption-from South Central to Hollywood. Remember his role as a detective on Law & Order? Or how about the song “99 Problems”? Jay Z was not the original song with its namesake. Ice T is indeed a cultural icon being recognized as a pioneer of the hip hop era which recently celebrated 44 years since its inception. If you want to witness this event, visit the website to register.