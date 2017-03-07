In The Light (Hoodoo Print 12-16)

In this season of light and dark, bringing the light are many great artists including Hoodoo favorite Jon Dee Graham, who plays Lincoln's Zoo Bar Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6-9 p.m. Graham is touring in support of his newest release, Knoxville Skyline. Lonestarmusicmagazine.com says Graham “has always been at his best when he sings of hope, strong hearts and the majesty of love. It’s a truism proven once again on Knoxville Skyline, a disarmingly sweet and unabashedly sentimental” collection of songs. There is nothing better or more hope-filled than Graham delivering his music live from the stage. Catch him in an intimate performance at one of his favorite touring venues, Lincoln's Zoo Bar. See jondeegraham.com.

Toy Drive for Pine Ridge

There are lots of folks in our music community teaming up to give to others this holiday season.

Lash LaRue's annual Toy Drive for Pine Ridge has been giving toys and holiday hope to the children and families on the Pine Ridge Reservation since 2003. The Reservation is one of the poorest zip codes in the U.S. To learn more visit toydriveforpineridge.org. I'll be joining LaRue on Rick Galusha's "P.S. Blues" radio program on 89.7 The River Sunday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Toy Drive events are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m-1 a.m., at the Waiting Room and Reverb Lounge, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at The 21st Saloon.

Visit the webpage for the complete artist lineup. Admission to the Benson events is $10 or a new unwrapped toy for one venue or $15 or two unwrapped toys for admission to both.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m., the Blues Society of Omaha hosts their holiday party and benefit for the Toy Drive at the 21st Saloon. Performing are Little Joe McCarthy, Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers, Lash LaRue & The Hired Guns and Hector Anchondo Band. Admission is $10 or a new, unwrapped toy.

Soul Connections

Josh Hoyer has organized the first annual Nebraska Funk & Soul Alliance for Saturday, December 10, in Lincoln to benefit eight Lincoln and Omaha youth charities. Over 30 bands and DJs perform in staggered sets at the Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bodega’s Alley and 1867 from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. A minimum $10 donation purchases a wristband good for all venues. See the Facebook event for details, bands and the full schedule.

Keyboard Wizard Katz

Shows coming up in December include keyboard wizard Bruce Katz’s CD release shows for Out From The Center. Katz is a keyboard virtuoso who blends blues, jazz, boogie and New Orleans R&B for a rollicking good time. In addition to his solo work, Katz has toured with Gregg Allman, Delbert McClinton and John Hammond. This is a real don’t-miss artist whose talent and passion will please hard-core roots music fans and casual listeners. See brucekatzband.com. Local CD release parties are set at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar Wednesday, Dec. 7, and at The 21st Saloon Thursday, Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m.

In the Clubs

Local audience favorite Mike Zito also has a new studio recording just out, Make Blues Not War (Ruf Records). Zito is up Thursday, Dec. 8, 6-9 at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar and Saturday, Dec. 10, 8-11 at The 21st Saloon.

Other shows of note at The 21st include Anthony Gomes Dec. 3, Earl & Them with Earl Cate and Baby Jason Dec. 15, K.C. blues artists Lauren Anderson and Katy G & The Girls Dec. 17 and James Armstrong Dec. 22. Biscuit Miller & the Mix play Dec. 29. Thursday shows are 6-9 p.m., Saturday shows 8-11 p.m.

More big acts on the Zoo Bar’s schedule include Kelley Hunt Dec. 9, 5-7 p.m., Brave Combo Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m., Earl & Them Dec. 16, 5-7 p.m. and Dec 17, 6-9 p.m. and Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials Friday, Dec. 16, 9 p.m. James Armstrong plugs in Dec. 21, 6-9 p.m. and New Year’s Eve at the Zoo features the Tijuana Gigolos at 5 p.m. and Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal at 9 p.m. Watch zoobar.com for the latest updates.

Hot Notes

Check the online Hoodoo for more events and gigs than we can fit in print here.

Two-time country-Americana Grammy winner and charming performer, the great Jim Lauderdale, gigs at Sunday Roadhouse at Reverb Lounge Sunday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m.

Catch Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal at O’Leaver’s Thursday, Dec. 15.