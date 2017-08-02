In The Market For Blues Festival - Aug. 5

On August 5, the third annual In the Mar- ket for Blues Festival will take over eight Old Market venues, including Harney Street Tavern, T Henery’s Pub and The Hive. The festival brings blues artists from around Nebraska and the Midwest to downtown Omaha for a full day of music. This year marks a significant expansion on last year’s festival, hosting shows at five more venues and doubling the number of performers, which include Hector Anchondo Band, The Coyote Bill Boogie Band from Kansas City and the Scott Holt Band from Nashville. Full access to all venues can be purchased for $10, and food trucks will be scattered throughout the Old Market. Search “In The Market For Blues” on Facebook to see the full lineup and schedule.