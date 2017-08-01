Jeff Rosenstock with Laura Stevenson and Uh Oh - Aug. 3

Last year, Jeff Rosenstock released his third solo full-length, Worry, a record that captivated listeners with its punchy hooks and heartfelt, relatable lyrics, which earned it the top spot on USA Today’s best albums of 2016 list. After a spring tour with The Menzingers, the former Bomb the Music Industry! front- man is hitting the road again and stopping in Omaha on August 3 at Lookout Lounge. Laura Stevenson, also a former member of Bomb the Music Industry!, is tagging along for the tour, and local Rosenstock disciples Uh Oh will open the show. Tickets are $13. Head over to lookoutomaha.com for more info on the show.