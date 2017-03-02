JoJo performs live at Slowdown

Joanne Levesque, also known as JoJo, has come a long way since her appearance on America’s Most Talented Kids in 2003. Famous for her soulful pop and R&B songs, JoJo has been making music for over a decade now and she’s only 26. Though there was a long period where she didn’t put out a new studio album due to disputes with her label at the time, she never stopped working. And now we’re rewarded with a new album and a tour, both titled Mad Love. Keep an ear out for her collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Alessia Cara, and Remy Ma. While they probably won’t be appearing with her at this show, I still recommend checking out the all-grown-up-now JoJo. Her voice has only gotten better.