Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal at Slowdown - Dec. 27

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal have been on the come-up for the better part of this decade so far, releasing three studio albums between 2014 and 2016, but 2017 was unarguably the band’s biggest year yet, due in large part to Hoyer’s run on NBC’s The Voice. While competing, Hoyer joined Team Blake (Blake Shelton’s team of aspiring vocalists), but ended up eliminated after a battle against singer TSoul. Despite the loss, Hoyer certainly reached his widest audience yet, and if they stuck around through the summer, they caught JoHoSoCo’s live album, Live! Ancienne Belgique, which was recorded at the venue of the same name in Brussels, Belgium. The band is closing out 2017 with a pair of shows, one on Dec. 29 at The Bourbon in Lincoln and the other at Slowdown on Dec. 27. Omaha soul/pop band Domestic Blend opens the Slowdown show. Tickets are $8, and more information can be found at theslowdown.com.

