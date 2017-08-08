Kendrick Lamar performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena - August 18

We would be remisced if we didn’t recommend Kendrick Lamar’s stop in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Compton MC is touring off the strength of the wildly successful DAMN. LP, which featured the hit singles “DNA,” “Loyalty” and “Humble,” Lamar’s first number-one single to date. Overall, the album was a stark departure from the overt consciousness of To Pimp A Butterfly and the vivid narrative of Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City, opting for a more commercial sound while still retaining the viscous flow and compelling subject matter of those previous records. YG and D.R.A.M. open the show. Tickets range from $36.50 to $227. Find more info at pinnaclebankarena.com.