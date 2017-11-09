Kishi Bashi - Nov. 10

Kaoru Ishibashi, better known by his stage name, Kishi Bashi has built soundscapes around his violin proficiency and his knack for melody since 2011, when he toured with of Montreal. The next year, he released his debut album 151a, which showcased a talent for crafting cheery indie pop that found its way onto Sony and Microsoft commercials around the same time. With 2016’s Sonderlust, Ishibashi experiments with glitchy electronic samples on songs like “Honeybody” as his ever-present violin provides a sturdy backing, whether it’s adding bass rhythms or textural flourishes. Kishi Bashi brings the new Sonderlust tracks to Omaha with New York banjo guru Tall Tall Trees. Find more information about the show at theslowdown.com. Tickets are $17.