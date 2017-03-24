You may not even realize you’ve heard Kris Kristofferson before, but trust me you have. Even if you’ve never actually heard his voice, (which is pretty unlikely,) you’ve definitely heard his songs, which have been sung by music legends like by Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and the notorious Janis Joplin, (“Me and Bobby McGee”). Do not miss out on the chance to see the legendary singer/songwriter in the large, yet somehow still intimate, setting of the Rococo Theatre. I promise it will be a pleasure!

Kris Kristofferson

Thursday, March 30

Rococo Theatre

http://rococotheatre.com/events/