Lincoln Calling Music Festival

Lincoln Calling is back and better than ever this year, offering something for everyone with three nights of music, comedy, and skateboarding. For the festival, Hear Nebraska and The Bay teamed up to bring Charli XCX, Angel Olsen, Best Coast and more than 100 more acts to eight downtown Lincoln venues. For the first time, 14th Street between ‘O’ and ‘P’ streets will be closed off with a street stage and a night market of local merchants. Check out the full lineup, which also includes Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Frankie Cosmos and Cupcakke, and grab three-day passes for only $59.