Lively and warm sounds for a Sunday.

English composer Madeline Dring’s name may not be familiar to you, but the sound of her 1968 Trio for Flute, Oboe and Piano will have recognizable resonance when you hear it. Dring much admired Francis Poulenc’s music and this charmer reflects that.

Something dwelling on different inspirations comes from Béla Bartók, his folk music-derived 1914-1917 “Hungarian Peasant Suite,” the result of researches into the rhythms and melodies of nearby countrysides. A quite popular score. Also evidently likewise well-known is Swiss composer Frank Martin’s 1938 “Ballade for Flute and Piano,” going is own personal way with Schoenberg’s 12-tone concepts, full of sudden changes of mood. And there’s the romantic and spirited Trio for Flute, Cello and Piano (1818-1819) by Carl Maria von Weber.

Flutist Alyssa Griggs is joined by Omaha Symphony colleagues oboeist Heather Baxter, cellist Tim Strang and pianist Christi Zuniga. Something to warm a Sunday afternoon.

This concert is Feb. 5 at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 South 114 St. Sun. 3 p.m. Free.

http://vesperconcerts.org/