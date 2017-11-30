Milo - Dec. 2 at Zoo Bar

With his introspectively abstract lyrics over stuttering instrumentals and collaborations with underground rappers Busdriver and Open Mike Eagle, Wisconsin rapper Milo has built a steady following outside the Midwest since dropping his debut LP A Toothpaste Suburb in 2014. The album made reference to such bizarre ideas as “pubic gardens” as Milo performed phonetic acrobatics with his flow, mentioning “linguistic constructs” and “linguini” in quick succession. 2015 LP So the Flies Don’t Come and Milo’s latest, Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?!, take a similar path but have both generated critical acclaim, earning positive re- views from The Needle Drop and feature stories from Rolling Stone. Lincoln emcees HAKIM and M Shah open the show, and Milo’s alter ego Scallops Hotel will make appearances throughout the night as well. Tickets are $10, and you can find more information at bourbontheatre.com.

× Expand Milo